"When Hyderabad FC signed Halicharan Narzary, we knew we got a very good player" - Manuel Roca

After slumping to three consecutive defeats in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad FC bounced back by thrashing Chennaiyin FC 4-1 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

In every match this season Halicharan Narzary could have scored a brace, that close he was in every match.

Finally, he scored a brace today and played a key role in big win for @HydFCOfficial

He can be a leading #IndianFootball goal scorer if he start to find the net more often. pic.twitter.com/HaHf8OxaVW — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) January 4, 2021

Halicharan Narzary stole the show, with the 26-year-old netting a brace in Hyderabad FC's emphatic win.

The Indian international has been known for missing gilt-edged opportunities in the past and had only three goals in 67 ISL matches before the encounter against Chennaiyin FC.

Heaping praise on Narzary's two-footed abilities, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca said:

"When Hyderabad FC signed Hali(charan Narzary), we knew we got a very good player. We know about his qualities not only with his left foot but with his right foot too. He can play as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder. This is normally the reason why he plays in the national team."

Aridane Santana is the leading goalscorer for Hyderabad FC this season, with five goals to his name. However, the Spaniard couldn't find the back of the net against Chennaiyin FC.

But Roca isn't a worried man,

"I am laughing because sometimes you are waiting for the questions. I knew that one question would be four goals and Aridane (Santana) didn't score. This kind of things happen in football. This is my preferred sentence. Today, was the moment for Joel (Chianese), Joao (Victor), and Hali. But, work done by Aridane was also fantastic."

Advertisement

Joel Chianese deserved a goal in the first half: Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca

Hyderabad FC players celebrate after scoring against Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

In the 23rd minute, Joel Chianese missed a sitter when he failed to stroke the ball into an empty net.

He had two more opportunities in the first half, but Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saved his shots from point-blank range.

FULL-TIME in #CFCHFC! The new year brings better luck to Hyderabad. Stunning goals from Halicharan Narzary and Joao Victor steal the show and HFC are back to winning ways!#LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/nunCVDnXAb — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 4, 2021

Although Chianese won the bragging rights by scoring in the second half, Roca feels the Australian deserved a goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Advertisement

"Joel failed in the first half, but he scored in the rebound. Sometimes, football is like this. I think he deserved one goal after plenty of chances in the first half. Now, we have more players in the team and, this is a very good thing for a coach."

Hyderabad FC won the game, despite having promising young Indian players like Liston Colaco, Hitesh Sharma, and Nikhil Poojary on the bench.

Speaking about the selection headache, Roca added:

"Nikhil Poojary is injured, But, I am very confident (about him) and love these guys. Not only the names you told (Liston Colaco, Hitesh Sharma, and Nikhil Poojary), but there are other fantastic Indian players. (Mohammed) Yasir normally plays as an attacking midfielder, but now he is playing in the wings. He has a good future like other players."

Hyderabad FC will next take on NorthEast United on Friday.