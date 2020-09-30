ISL 2020/21: Winger Rahul KP signs contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC

One thing the Kerala Blasters management have prided themselves on is their ability to scout and develop players. So it was not much of a surprise when 20-year-old Rahul KP put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The youngster's first shot to fame came in 2017 when he was part of the Indian squad that played in the Under-17 World Cup in India. He then went on to sign a deal with I-League outfit Indian Arrows, where he honed his skills from 2017 to 2019 before signing with the Kerala side. He made 39 appearances for the Indian Arrows, scoring 6 goals.

Rahul KP made his debut with the Blasters almost immediately after signing when he came off the bench in a 1-0 loss against Mumbai City FC. Since then, he hasn't looked back, making a bevy of appearances and scoring a goal. His new contract will mean that the youngster will stay at the club until the end of 2024.

“Kerala Blasters is home to me and the support of the fans means everything. I was very happy with my conversation with the sporting director and his plans for me at the club. This is only the beginning of my career, there is definitely more room for improvement and I’m confident that Kerala Blasters is the right place for me to develop even further," said Rahul KP.

I’m very happy to stay back at the club, one that truly belongs to my home state. I will make the best use of this great opportunity to perform at the top and prove myself," added Rahul.

Rahul KP: A Kerala Blasters' youth investment

Ishfaq Ahmed, the assistant coach of Kerala Blasters, also seemed pleased with the contract extension, stating that he was a player the coaches in the team love to work with.

“Rahul is a fantastic young talent who can take on the opposition with his pace and power. He is also an amazing player to work with, owing to his willingness to work hard and eagerness to learn," said Ishfaq Ahmed, the assistant coach for the Kerala Blasters FC.