ISL 2021-22: Adrian Luna extends his contract with Kerala Blasters FC, to stay at the club till 2024

Indian Super League 2021-22 runners-up Kerala Blasters FC have extended the contract of Uruguayan playmaker Adrian Luna for two more years, the club announced on Friday (July 22). The new contract will keep the 30-year-old with the Blasters until 2024.

The midfield maestro ran the show for the Tuskers during their previous ISL campaign, alongside Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz. However, KBFC lost Alvaro to FC Goa and Diaz to Mumbai City FC. Hence, managing to keep Luna at the club should serve as a huge boost for the Kerala Blasters.

Thanks to his six goals and seven assists in 23 appearances, the former Melbourne City star impressed at his new club and powered them to the ISL finale. Luna showcased his presence and aura on and off the pitch and instantly became a fan favourite.

After signing a new contract with KBFC, Adrian stated in a club statement:

“I am thrilled to be part of the Yellow Army and honored to have renewed my contract with KBFC. My first experience in Kerala has been remarkable and I believe my next three years with the club will be tremendous. I hope to give my best performance in each game and to get the best for the team in the coming season.”

Adrian Luna's contract extension shows Kerala Blasters FC's smart approach in the transfer market

Adrian Luna was a crucial component of head coach Ivan Vukomanovic's game plan throughout last season. He operated just behind the two strikers and was heavily influential in KBFC's quick transition plays. Luna had the most passes, most touches, and even the second-most tackles for his club.

Although the club has already signed several new foreign players like Victor Mongil, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and Giannou Apostolos, the Uruguayan maestro is expected to remain a crucial component of Kerala's system.

Vukomanovic underlined that Luna is a perfect fit for the Kochi-based club, not just for footballing reasons but also for his personality. The Kerala Blasters FC gaffer said:

“As I said last season, Adrian fits perfectly in the club and is one of the most valuable players in ISL. He has a great personality and he is a player who brought something special to our team. We are all delighted about his extension,"

The Blasters have been smart during the transfer window. Along with the new acquisitions, they have now managed to extend the contracts of Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, Marko Leskovic, Prabhsukhan Gill, Karanjit Singh, and Sandeep Singh.

The Yellow Army will be hoping their old guard can deliver a similar or better season in the coming months.

