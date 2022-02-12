×
ISL 2021-22: Ahmed Jahouh signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh has been pivotal for Mumbai City FC in the middle of the park. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)
Sayantan Guha
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ISL defending champions Mumbai City FC have secured the services of midfield general Ahmed Jahouh for another year. The new contract will keep Jahouh with the Islanders until at least the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Islanders were pulling the strings off the pitch throughout January. Even after the transfer window closed, they've made sure to secure the services of their old guards, starting with Mourtada Fall and now Jahouh.

📽️ Capping off your Friday with our midfield magician's best moments in #TheIslanders' blue so far! 💙PS: Watch until the end for a little surprise! 🤭#Jahouh2023 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/RWaQecoS53

The Moroccan central midfielder joined Mumbai City FC in 2020 and quickly became one of the most pivotal players in their setup. With the Islanders, Jahouh won the ISL League Winners Shield and the Hero ISL trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

"For me, staying on at Mumbai City was one of the easiest decisions I’ve had to make. I’ve enjoyed my football in the last 18 months – we had a hugely successful season last year and I am proud to have been a part of a piece of history of this club, but I don’t want us to stop at that," Ahmed Jahouh said in a club statement.

The 33-year-old midfielder further added:

"We have an important challenge ahead of us with the remainder of the ISL and the AFC Champions League. I want to help bring more success to the club and everyone associated with Mumbai City, especially the fans who have shown so much love in my time here and I hope that we can have them back with us in Mumbai very soon."

"Ahmed Jahouh has been one of the most influential players in the ISL" - Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham

"𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦, 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘪 𝘊𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘐’𝘷𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦.." 🗣️Our #1️⃣0️⃣ can't wait to make more memories with you - #TheIslanders faithful! 💙#Jahouh2023 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/ot8n5q6xms

Head coach Des Buckingham was elated after Ahmed Jahouh put pen to paper with Mumbai City FC. The gaffer has always believed that the midfield maestro is one of the best players in the league. This season, Jahouh has scored three goals and assisted six more in the 13 games he has featured in for the Mumbai-based club.

"Jahouh has been one of the most consistent and influential players in the ISL. His experience, technical ability and game intelligence are complimented with being a fantastic person with great characteristics. We are delighted to have Jahouh extend his stay with us and he will continue to play an important role here at Mumbai City," Des Buckingham said.

With his contract situation now resolved, Jahouh can now completely focus on the business end of the ISL season and the AFC Champions League that lies ahead.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
