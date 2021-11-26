"Always when you lose one game, it is tough'- Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez ahead of their ISL match against Mumbai City FC

Despite controlling the game, Hyderabad FC lost 1-0 in their season-opener against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. The Nizams of Hyderabad will look to take on reigning champions Mumbai City FC in their second game of the ISL.

Mumbai City FC took off from exactly where they finished in the last edition of the ISL. A comfortable three-goal victory against FC Goa has made them favorites against Hyderabad FC as well.

Manuel Marquez Roca, head coach of Hyderabad FC, interacted with the media in a virtual press conference ahead of this enticing encounter. Manolo felt that his side did not create too many chances, unlike others claim. They were a better side than their opponents Chennaiyin FC.

"I don't think we have too many chances. We have more chances than Chennaiyin. We had more possession of the ball. But I think we need to arrive with more players in the box and be more clinical. Always when you lose one game, it is tough."

Hyderabad FC gaffer not bothered by statistics

The Spaniard refused to comment on how things were at the club before his arrival.

"Okay statistics for matches? I was only in the last two games and last season. They have a very strong team. This is the second game. We want to win this game but we know that it is a difficult game. The team is preparing like always in ISL. Unfortunately for Covid, between the two matches, not too much rest and not too many days of training. I think we are optimistic after our first game."

The Spaniard also commented on Mumbai City FC winning the opening game of the game. He said:

"It is always better to start with a win. Like last season, we won our first game against Odisha. But sometimes football is like this. I think that more or less all of us agree that we didn't deserve to lose the first game. But this is football."

He further added:

"We will play against a very strong team because they are champions and they start the season with win."

Hyderabad FC's key winger Halicharan Nazary took a knock against Chennaiyin FC and was taken off. The Spaniard shed light on the incident stating that Hali is likely to miss at least 2-3 games.

