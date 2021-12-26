"Any team in this league is capable of beating anybody"- Mumbai City FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against NorthEast United FC

Table-topper Mumbai City FC will go up against NorthEast United FC post their Christmas celebrations in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday. The Highlanders beat the Islanders in both legs of ISL last season.

Des Buckingham's side have been fluid in attack for most of the season so far. Mumbai City FC's only losses have come against Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC this season.

Des Buckingham and defender Rahul Bheke addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their clash against NorthEast United FC. The Islanders head coach suggested that his side needed to continue developing individually and as a team to match the demands of the league. He said:

"What we've learned about NorthEast and the same thing we will learn as this season goes on regardless of where teams are on the table right now. Any team in this league is capable of beating anybody."

He added:

"We have some examples of that not just in our own games but we’ve seen examples of the most recent games of the past round or two, so it’s important regardless of what’s going in other clubs and who’s available and who isn't. We approach and prepare for every team that we play as well as we possibly can."

Buckingham highlighted the importance of preparing and working hard. He added:

"Now we know how much it means to beat the reigning champions cause we’ve seen it now on two occasions, so it’s important that we prepare and make sure that we work hard."

Mumbai City FC's head coach added that the side do not have any injury concerns ahead of their next game. Full-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who was injured in the season-opener against FC Goa, returned to training and will be available for selection.

Mumbai City FC coach figuring out other ways of playing

Mumbai City FC have just two defeats this season. In them, it was noticeable that teams who were able to press the side's double pivot were able to capitalize on the situation. Head coach Des Buckingham stated in the press-conference that he has managed to figure out a solution for this. He said:

"Yes, we do and they will be on full view my hope tomorrow. If teams want to press our two sixes we need to take advantage of the other spaces in the field and that something we’ve worked hard."

The Mumbai City FC coach added:

"We’ve got a bit of a break in the last six or 7 days that we have trained four or five times on the field so will continue to adapt and develop our style that includes making sure that we’ve got different ways if we can't play through teans with the two sixes, we need to be better at playing around or playing overt them."

Mumbai City FC have been far more effective with their fullbacks in the last season. Head coach Des Buckingham stated that the change in the club in terms of players and staff requires everyone to understand the process that is at work. The comfortability of the Mumbai City FC players to carry out instructions will help them do things better, added the English coach.

