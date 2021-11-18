ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan announce leadership group ahead of their Indian Super League campaign

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to start fresh this ISL season. They will hope to overturn last time's disappointment of missing out on silverware on both occasions against Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan's plight for success urged them to avail the services of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and Hugo Boumous. They were two of the most important factors for Mumbai City FC's terrific run at the box office.

ATK Mohun Bagan announces their captains ahead of their against Kerala Blasters FC

Earlier today, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Anotonio Habas named Fijian striker Roy Krishna as the team's captain. The announcement came ahead of their first encounter of the season against Kerala Blasters two days later.

Stressing the need for joint leadership, Habas has named Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose as captains alongside Roy Krishna.

Excited about being handed the captainship, Subhasish said,

"We are from Bengal and getting the chance of captainship in the Green Maroon jersey is a different passion for us. The coach has chosen me, it's an honour, and the responsibility has increased."

Pritam Kotal a.k.a. Mr. Dependable has been named captain for the second consecutive season.

"The coach has put his trust in me. It is a big gift and a great honor. However, the philosophy of our team is different. Someone might have a captain's armband for the rules, but practically everyone on the team is captain. Everyone tries to give his best with equal responsibility."

The team are currently focused on their season opener against Kerala Blasters FC. They were also their opening day opponents in the previous edition of the tournament.

The previous season opener went 1-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan after a strike from Roy Krishna in the second half.

The team plans on taking one match at a time and will not focus on the Kolkata derby now, which is scheduled to take place on November 27.

Edited by Aditya Singh