ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing their first-ever ISL title and ISL League Shield in the 2021-22 season after narrowly missing out on both trophies the previous season.

Antonio Lopez Habas' side are studded with superstars across the pitch which makes them firm favorites to win the league. Let's have a quick look at the predicted line-up for ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of their first ISL 2021-22 game against Kerala Blasters.

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh was roped into the squad after a blockbuster transfer from Mumbai City FC. Singh has been the finest Indian goalkeeper in the last few seasons and will guard the ATK Mohun Bagan goal.

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal

Antonio Lopez Habas is spoilt for choice when it comes to picking his defenders. The likes of Ashutosh Mehta, Prabir Das and Pritam Kotal make up a very resilient right wing while Sumit Rathi and Subhasish Bose are available for selection on the left wing.

The former should get the nod ahead of the latter due to better attacking abilities. Tiri is an obvious inclusion at the back while Pritam Kotal should start on the right despite Mehta's presence on the right, simply because he worked well within Habas' system the previous season.

Midfielders: Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues and Liston Colaco

ATK Mohun Bagan arguably have the strongest midfield line-up in the league. The arrival of the likes of Joni Kauko from Finland and Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC has strengthened the already impressive ATK Mohun Bagan midfield.

Carl McHugh and Lenny Rodrigues are two highly versatile midfielders who have been at the top of their performance at ATK Mohun Bagan and will be up there for selection as well. Michael Soosairaj is on the comeback trail after recovering from injury and will provide impetus down the wings as well.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI.

McHugh's presence makes the automatic selection of Kauko a bit more contentious. The two players are very similar in playing style and it will be down to Habas to pick one over the other. However, Kauko is expected to start the opening fixtures ahead of McHugh as he has had regular play time throughout the year.

Liston Colaco will support the attack from the right with his immense pace and quick decision making.

Roy Krishna will lead the attack for ATK Mohun Bagan

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna walks into the playing eleven by default. The Fijian will most likely be assisted by Manvir Singh up front at the cost of David Williams due to the new four-foreigner rule in the ISL.

Edited by Parimal