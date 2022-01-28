ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan signs veteran keeper Subrata Paul from Hyderabad FC on a short-term loan deal

ATK Mohun Bagan has acquired the services of Subrata Paul on loan from Hyderabad FC until the end of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. The Mariners announced the signing of the 35-year-old goalkeeper on Friday.

Dubbed the 'Spiderman of India', Subrata Paul has been a reliable presence in the Indian footballing circuit. Paul, who began his youth career at the Tata Football Academy, has now returned to the club where he began his senior goalkeeping career 17 years ago.

He was a member of the East Bengal squad during the 2007-2009 season. Paul then went on to play for a number of top-tier Indian clubs and even played for Vestjaeland FC in Denmark. Paul's ISL career began with Mumbai City FC and since then he has made 95 matches in the league.

Subrata Paul hasn't started a single game for Hyderabad FC this season as he has been the backup to Laxmikant Kattimani. ATK Mohun Bagan might have to call on his services given the dip in the form of current keeper Amrinder Singh. Last year's runners-up have so far only managed two clean sheets this season.

A look at ATK Mohun Bagan's current form

The Mariners haven't failed to reach their usual levels so far this season. They had a tough start to their season under Antonio Lopez Habas. However, new coach Juan Ferrando has managed to somewhat turn their season around. The Mariners are currently eighth in the points table with 16 points after 10 games.

The team has also struggled with a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp and multiple fixtures had to be postponed.

ATK Mohun Bagan will next face their local rivals SC East Bengal in the highly-anticipated Kolkata derby. Whether Subrata Paul gets an opportunity to make his presence felt remains to be seen.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar