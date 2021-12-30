ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan beat FC Goa 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The two sides met in match no. 44 of ISL 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando planned on extending his team's winning run after beating FC Goa in his second game in charge. ATK Mohun Bagan took on FC Goa, Juan Ferrando's former employer, in a bid to enter the top four.

The match saw the two sides fight it out to secure a vital three points. ATK Mohun Bagan seem to be slowly shaking off their disappointing run and adapting to the new headmaster's ideology.

The Mariners, who enjoyed sitting back and soaking pressure from the opposition, tried to take control of the game. They were impressive in moving the ball in the lower third during the opposition's press.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco looked lethal on the left flank throughout his time on the pitch. His long-range stunner in the 23rd minute gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead against the Gaurs. Dheeraj Singh in the FC Goa goal had no chance of getting close to Liston's shot.

FC Goa's Devendra Murgaonkar was equally effective for his side but could not put his name on the scoresheet. His trickery on the ball left ATK Mohun Bagan defenders puzzled on most occasions.

ATK Mohun Bagan was forced to make a substitution before the break as Subhasish Bose went down after a clash. Prabir Das was introduced to the side, making Ashutosh Mehta shift to left-back.

Roy Krishna added ATK Mohun Bagan's second against FC Goa

After the restart, FC Goa got themselves a chance close to the corner flag and Liston Colaco brought down Devendra. But Seiton Fernandes was unable to utilize Jorge Ortiz's cross from the resulting free-kick and saw the chance go wide.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna then doubled his side's lead. Hugo Boumous's cross saw the Fijian lurking on the edge of the FC Goa box and the striker made no mistake in converting the opportunity.

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira brought on some new faces to try and change the scoreline. Devendra Murgaonkar made way for Makan Chothe while Sanson Pereira was brought on in place of Savior Gama.

ATK Mohun Bagan made some changes to their plans in the second half as well. David Williams was brought on to replace Roy Krishna while Hugo Boumous made way for Joni Kauko.

After a cooling break in the second half, Muhammed Nemil was taken off to be replaced by Nongdomba Naorem. FC Goa were able to get a goal back after the cooling break. A poor clearance by the ATK Mohun Bagan defense fell onto Jorge Ortiz's path and the Spaniard's shot was spilled by Amrinder Singh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Soon after the goal, Juan Ferrando introduced Lenny Rodrigues in place of Liston Colaco to add more depth to the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. But FC Goa were unable to do any impactful damage and the Mariners saw the result till the final whistle.

Edited by Aditya Singh