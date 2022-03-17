ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan played host to Hyderabad FC in their second-leg semi-final encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The Mariners had an uphill task of overturning a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

The match started off with ATK Mohun Bagan on the front foot. Juan Ferrando's side used both flanks to bombard the Hyderabad FC box with crosses but were unable to meet any of them properly.

Prabir Das started as a right-back and was a livewire, outpacing everyone to deliver crosses. Liston Colaco was doing pretty well on the left flank even after Nim Dorjee disallowed him from cutting inside. The winger has adapted to this defensive measure that has been deployed against him, getting inside and trying to curl his shots to score.

Amidst all of this, Hyderabad FC had a golden opportunity that came their way but wasn't taken. The side were awarded a corner. Yasir Mohammad stepped up to take it and delivered a beautiful ball into the box. Aniket Jadhav, who had been blocking Amrinder Singh's sight, was left completely unmarked.

The winger took a few steps back but missed the line of the ball. Aniket almost got the Mariners in danger a little later when Kiyan Nassiri tackled him inside the box. The entire team along with the bench reacted by asking for a penalty, but the replays suggested that Kiyan's tackle was a clean one.

ATK Mohun Bagan didn't have enough on the scoreboard against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan's Fijian ace Roy Krishna got a goal for his side but that wasn't enough (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan started the second half with the intent to do some damage and make their way to the ISL finals. Kiyan Nassiri flicked off a pass to Prabir Das, whose pace was enough to get the better of Akash Mishra.

Das then whipped in a cross towards the on-rushing Roy Krishna, who got a touch to the ball. But the attempt hit Laxmikant Kattimani's arm and was cleared. Minutes later, Hyderabad FC were forced to make a change after midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti went down on the ground injured. He was replaced by Sahil Tavora.

The Mariners got a freekick just outside the box in a dangerous position. Joni Kauko got to the ball after a moment of confusion amongst the opposition defenders. As the midfielder tried to get inside the box, he was tripped by Akash Mishra.

ATK Mohun Bagan initially claimed that the foul happened inside the box but the referee was accurate with his decision as replays confirmed. At one point in the game, it seemed that the teams had no midfielders. It seemed like an attack versus defense encounter.

Juan Ferrando managed to get a goal in the 79th minute. Liston Colaco beat a few defenders along the way before delivering a cross. Roy Krishna arrived in the box completely unmarked and converted the chance. The Mariners had many chances to take the game away but their inability to make the most of the opportunities took the game away in favor of the Nizams.

