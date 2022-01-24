ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC played out a goalless draw at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The tie was postponed earlier due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in various teams.

The Mariners had to field a side without star playmaker Hugo Boumous, who is serving his suspension after picking up four yellow cards.

Odisha FC had their first chance at scoring. Hector Rodas was completely free during a corner but the Juggernauts skipper skied the opportunity.

ATK Mohun Bagan then settled into the game pretty quickly as Fijian striker Roy Krishna had his first chance. He dashed inside the box and launched a powerful shot only to see it get saved by Arshdeep Singh. Moments later, the in-form Liston Colaco tried shooting from a distance but the shot was straight at the keeper and did not bother him.

ATK Mohun Bagan could have been a goal up if not for Victor Mongil. Manvir Singh was set free with a pass and the winger sent in a low ball for the approaching David Williams. But the Australian forward could not convert the chance courtesy of his former colleague who now features for Odisha FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked dominant in the first half. Liston Colaco had another chance at scoring as they were awarded a free-kick. Liston stepped up to take it. The shot dipped right near the goal but was seen off by Odisha FC's custodian. Moments later, another chance went begging for the Mariners. David Williams set up Liston free with a shot on goal but the forward could not finish the move.

Odisha FC dominant against ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC Javier Hernandez and ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco in action (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Juggernauts had to see skipper Hector Rodas get replaced by Nikhil Prabhu at the start of the second half. The defender felt a strain in his hamstring in the final moments of the first half.

Although Juan Ferrando's was comfortable in possession and executed their build-up moves smoothly, the side had no luck in the final third. But the Juggernauts seemed to be comparatively more promising than their opponents in the second half.

Juan Ferrando replaced Roy Krishna with Prabir Das to give the forward some rest after a few rough days. The Spaniard also introduced Lenny Rodrigues in place of Deepak Tangri.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who is usually lively for the Juggernauts, looked invisible for most parts of the game. As the clock approached the 90 minute mark, the Mariners increased the intensity of their attacks.

Prabir Das came closest to converting an opportunity. Manvir Singh passed the ball to Carl McHugh, who saw Prabir run and chipped the ball into his path but he skied the chance. He even had Liston as an available option for the goal.

The referee blew the final whistle moments later and both sides settled for a point each on the night.

Edited by Aditya Singh