Chennaiyin FC bid farewell to Aman Chetri and Remi 

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have bid farewell to striker Aman Chetri and right-back Remi Aimol midway through the ongoing edition of the league.

The two-time ISL champions made the announcement on their social media handles late on Sunday night.

"We bid farewell to @amanchetri9 and Remi, who will leave the club. We thank them and wish them the best in their next challenge and beyond!" Chennaiyin FC tweeted.

Remi Aimol is a product of CFC's development team, having joined them in 2018. The 21-year-old player has played 17 matches for Chennaiyin FC's reserve team. He also played three games for the Indian Arrows during his loan stint with the club in 2018. The young defender has so far made one ISL appearance for the Marina Machans.

Remi is currently a free agent and will look to sign for an I-League club ahead of the upcoming season.

Aman Chetri, on the other hand, started his youth career with AIFF Elite Academy before moving to Chennaiyin FC's reserve team in 2017. He scored 13 goals in 11 appearances for the club between 2017 and 2019.

The 20-year-old striker also represented the Indian Arrows during the 2019/20 I-League edition, where he found the net five times in as many matches. The Assamese then made a move to the Chennai-based franchise in 2020 but has failed to make a single appearance for them to date.

Aman Chetri has signed for I-League debutants Rajasthan United FC. He'll ply his trade for the Rajasthan-based club, who won the 2021 I-League Qualifiers.

"Khamma Ghani @amanchetri9," wrote Rajasthan United on Instagram to announce his arrival.

Chennaiyin FC yet to lose a game this season

Chennaiyin FC are enjoying a three-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing edition of the ISL. They started their campaign with a 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC and followed it up with a 2-1 win over the Highlanders.

The Chennai-based club's third league stage fixture against SC East Bengal ended in a stalemate. They are placed second in the points table with seven points from three games.

The club will next be up against last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan on December 11 at the Fatorda Stadium.

