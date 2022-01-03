Chennaiyin FC sign Indian defender Mohammad Sajid

Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC have roped in Indian defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot from Odisha FC during the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been training with the club this season and will now make a permanent move to Marina Machans. The Chennai-based club announced his signing in a Tweet, writing:

"Confirming the signing of the defender Mohammad Sajid, who has been training with the club this season."

Mohammad Sajid Dhot started with youth career with St Stephen's Football Academy. He also spent a few years of his early career with IMG Academy and AIFF Elite Academy before joining DSK Shivajians.

The centre-back has played 23 matches in the Indian Super League across two clubs between 2017 - 2019. He has represented Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC since making his debut in the Indian top-tier league during the 2017 edition of the ISL.

Odisha FC announced his departure and also thanked Mohammad Sajid Dhot for his services to the club.

"The club would like to confirm that defender, Sajid has made a permanent move to Chennaiyin FC with immediate effect. We would like to thank Sajid for his time at the club and wish him the best for his future." a tweet from the club's official Twitter handle read.

Sajid will now don the blue jersey and will be hoping to learn more and share the dressing room with senior Indian players and overseas stars.

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC pushing for Top 4 in ISL 2021-22

Both Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC are currently not in the Top 4 of the ISL points table. Odisha FC find themselves in seventh place with 10 points against their name.

Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 on Sunday to get to 14 points. Mohammad Sajid Dhot made his debut in the match. They are now level on points with fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will lock horns against defending champions Mumbai City FC on January 3. Tilak Maidan Stadium will host the Indian Super League encounter between the two sides.

