Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC drew 1-1 with Hyderabad FC in match no. 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda.

The two sides have met before in this edition of the ISL, with the hosts emerging victorious in that particular fixture. A Vladimir Koman penalty separated the two sides at the end of a grueling 90 minutes back then.

Bozidar Bandovic set up his team in a 3-5-2 formation while Manolo Marquez stuck to a traditional 4-2-3-1. Marquez was without in-form goalscorer Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The two sides started the clash with the intent of bagging a win. The continuous pursuit led to Chennaiyin FC getting the first goal of the game. Anirudh Thapa's ball was found by recent recruit Sajid Dhot who scored his first-ever goal for his new side.

After the goal, the Marina Machans looked to be a more dominating side. Hyderabad FC's weak pressing system allowed Bozidar Bandovic's side the freedom to circulate possession with ease.

However, there was a change in the attitude of the Nizams soon. Wingers Aniket Jadhav and Nikhil Poojary kept the Marina Machans busy. Meanwhile, full-backs Asish Rai and Akash Mishra continued to stretch Chennaiyin FC's backline.

Manolo Marquez's side created many opportunities after conceding the first goal but failed to capitalize. Javier Siverio, who filled in for the suspended Bartholomew Ogbeche, came close on three opportunities but failed.

The young forward, however, was on-target at the 45th minute mark. Asish Rai's cross found the striker between Slavko Damjanovic and Sajid Dhot, who slotted it past Debjit Majumder in goal.

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC unable to break deadlock in the second half

Hyderabad FC managed to get an equalizer just before the break (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half started with the Nizams starting with the same momentum they ended the first half in. Chennaiyin FC were not far behind. Both sides made a few changes to their plans to approach the game differently.

Nikhil Poojary was replaced by Yasir Mohammad while Souvik Chakrabarti saw his place taken by Sahil Tavora. Bozidar Bandovic replaced Mirlan Murzaev with Likasz Gikiewicz and Nerijus Valskis with Rahim Ali.

Chennaiyin FC winger Ninthoinganba Meetel ran riot on the right flank and almost bagged a goal for his side. His shot hit the crossbar and came back out. Hyderabad FC's Javier Siverio also came close but failed to convert.

Bozidar Bandovic later replaced Ninthoi with Reagan Singh. The Montenegrin coach also introduced Lallianzuala Chhangte in place of Edwin Vanspaul.

Both sides had patches of spells on the ball but neither were able to utilize it in their favor as they lacked creativity in the final third. The Nizams missed the services of Bartholomew Ogbeche as Manolo Marquez' side had to be satisfied with a point.

The final whistle saw the enticing clash end with a different result than the previous leg. The sides shared points that kept Hyderabad FC within the top four while Bandovic's side sat outside the play-off position in sixth.

Edited by Aditya Singh