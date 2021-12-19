Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in Match no. 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Marina Machans were looking to bounce back after facing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC in their last match. Bozidar Bandovic's men were sound in their defensive responsibilities throughout the entire match. However, they were unlucky when Rahul Bheke scored in the dying moments of the game.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC had suffered at the hands of Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley opened the scoring on the night followed by forward Greg Stewart, who scored a hat-trick against the Juggernauts.

Chennaiyin FC looked like the better side from the first whistle. Odisha FC created some good moments but were far from being clinical.

The Marina Machans based their play on defensive solidarity and used the chance to go on the counter. Their first goal came at 23' mark, just before the first cooling break. A cross from the right wing was met by Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, whose clearance landed the ball at the feet of Germanpreet Singh. The Odisha FC defenders did not put pressure on the Chennaiyin FC midfielder and he was able to convert the chance for his team's first.

Chennaiyin FC in control vs Odisha FC

Although the Juggernauts were able to create few chances in front of goal, they were majorly out-played by Chennaiyin FC. The start of the second half saw Lallianzuala Chhangte sprint inside the box but failed to score as his shot was blocked by Kamaljit Singh. Moments later Odisha FC forward Aridai Cabrera takes a shot but sees it hit the post and go out for a goal kick.

Odisha FC players kept possession of the ball but weren't clinical enough in the final third. Their coach, Kiko Ramirez, made some changes in a bid to overturn the result. Thoiba Singh was replaced by Vinit Rai and Lalhrezuala came off to be replaced by Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Soon after these changes, Chennaiyin FC managed to grab their second of the game. Forward Mirlan Murzaev dropped away from his marker and found space outside the box. Having no opposition pressure, the forward scores a long-range stunner and doubles Chennaiyin FC's lead.

Bozidar Bandovic introduced Rahim Ali in place of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lukasz Gikiwicz in place of Mirlan Murzaev and Edwin Vanspaul in place of Germanpreet Singh. Chennaiyin FC were awarded a penalty after midfielder Vladimir Koman was brought down inside the box by Sebastian. Lukasz Gikiewicz stepped up to take the spot kick but was unfortunate as he saw his effort being saved by Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chennaiyin FC introduced some young talent towards the end. Reagan Singh was replaced by Ninthoinganba Meetel while Suhail Pasha replaced skipper Anirudh Thapa. Odisha FC managed to get a consolation after in-form Javier Hernandez took a shot from outside the box and saw it fly past Vishal Kaith.

Edited by Aditya Singh