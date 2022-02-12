Edu Garcia departs from Hyderabad FC

Earlier today, Hyderabad FC announced that the club had agreed to mutually terminate midfielder Edu Garcia's contract.

The Spaniard has returned to his hometown for urgent personal reasons. The Spanish attacking midfielder has featured for the Nizams in 11 matches bagging two goals and an assist.

Edu was a vital piece in Manolo Marquez's puzzle, whether he featured in the starting line-up or came off the bench later in the second half. The Spaniard was mostly deployed as a number 10 behind Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio. He was also in charge of the set-piece department.

Edu Garcia's first stint in Indian football came with Bengaluru FC in 2017-18. His first goal for the Blues was against Mumbai City FC in a 2-0 win for the club. He then moved to China and joined Zhejiang Energy Greentown FC for an undisclosed fee.

Garcia moved back to India in the 2019-20 season by joining Kolkata-based ATK and became one of the most reliant players for Antonio Lopez Habas. He even scored in the final against Chennaiyin FC.

He was retained by ATK after they merged with Mohun Bagan to become a single entity in the 2020-21 campaign. But the Spaniard did not have a good season for the club despite the side reaching the finals.

Edu Garcia moved to Hyderabad FC before the 2021-22 campaign and has had a decent season under Manuel Marquez Roca before deciding to part ways with the club

The Nizams are currently sitting at the top of the ISL 2021-22 table with 29 points from 16 games. Below them are Jamshedpur FC, who have 25 points from 14 games. Manolo Marquez's side got the better of Bengaluru FC in their last outing in the tournament and are preparing for their next match against FC Goa.

