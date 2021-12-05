"Everyone worked hard"- NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil praises side after ISL win against FC Goa

Despite losing key midfielder Federico Gallego, NorthEast United FC managed to bag their first win in ISL 2021-22. They beat FC Goa 2-1 on the night. Both sides went into the clash devoid of any wins and hence were desperate to rack up their first victory of the season.

Rochharzela put the Highlanders ahead before Alexander Romario Jesuraj equalized for Goa. Khassa Camara scored the winner in stoppage time to hand NorthEast United FC their first win of the season.

NothEast United head coach Khalid Jamil was elated during the post-match press conference. He was satisfied with his side's victory and praised the squad for putting in a team effort.

The Highlanders coach praised midfielder Sehnaj Singh for showcasing his experience of playing in such a pivotal role. Khalid Jamil was also relieved with the return of Deshorn Brown for the match. He said:

"Yes definitely we missed Brown in the last match and he is one of the players who can change the game anytime"

Khalid Jamil reserved special praise for Mathias Coureur and tipped him to become one of the best players in the ISL.

FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando expresses displeasure after loss against NorthEast United FC

Juan Ferrando was desperate to get his side off the mark with their first win of the season. However, their hopes were dashed after NorthEast United FC midfielder Khassa Camara scored from distance in the dying minutes of the match. The FC Goa coach expressed his discontent in the post-match press conference.

"No no of course no. It is impossible to be happy today."

FC Goa's Spanish coach also lamented the poor timing of the goal scored. He felt that Goa pushed too high in search of a goal and resultantly were hit on the counter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy