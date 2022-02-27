FC Goa assistant coach praised the team's performance against Mumbai City FC in the ISL

FC Goa locked horns with Mumbai City FC for a second time in ISL 2021. Despite their dominating performances, the Gaurs were on the receiving end as they failed to create an impact on the scoreboard.

Led by assistant coach Clifford Miranda in the absence of their head coach, the Goa-based outfit were aggressive on the ball and kept the Islanders at bay for most of the game.

FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda answered a few questions from the media in the post-match press conference. Clifford was all praise for the players and the effort they put in despite the final outcome. Regarding the positives from the game, Clifford said:

"You see the performance of the team. How the players played, how we performed right from the first minute till the end. The players worked hard for the team and you can see the feeling when we lost."

He wasn't disappointed with the penalty not being converted and instead took the blame away from the penalty taker, Airam Cabrera. The Gaurs' assistant coach also shed light on the aspects of the game that reflected and summed up their entire season. He said:

"When someone isn't there, another player steps in and I think whoever played today put up a good performance. It was a fantastic performance by the team. I think we created more chances and defended well. It's just the story of how our season has been."

Mumbai City FC head coach delighted with result against FC Goa

Mumbai City FC's Vikram Pratap Singh and Diego Mauricio celebrate the latter's goal against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Islanders head coach stated that he was unaware of the outcome of the game between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC and instead chose to focus on his own side's performance and plans. He said:

"I didn't know the result of the other game before we kicked off. It's not important for me what other teams are doing. The main thing is we focus on what we are doing and tonight it was important that we came away with a win."

Des Buckingham stated that he was prepared to go up against FC Goa's possession-based system. He also praised the players for scoring goals and defending the scoreline with a clean sheet.

