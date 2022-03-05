FC Goa looking to end ISL 2021-22 campaign on a high

FC Goa will play the final game of their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday. The Gaurs have had a disappointing outing this season.

They started the season with a 3-0 loss against Mumbai City FC and were able to find stability over the course of the season. The departure of their head coach mid-way through the season was, however, a big blow for the team.

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira and midfielder Edu Bedia addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Kerala Blasters FC. Derrick is focused on the game despite the team's current struggles. He intends on finishing the season on a positive note.

"We want to end the season on a good note," he said. "Our focus is more on our game. We want to perform to the best of our abilities."

Derrick joined the Gaurs midway through the season after Juan Ferrando parted ways with the club. He shared his experience with the team on entering the bio-secure bubble.

"We could have done things differently," he said. "I have learned a few things that I could have done in a different way. Being in a bio-bubble is not easy. We had to make changes to the line-up at the last moment because of COVID-19. There are a lot of things we could have done in a better way, like handling the team with training sessions when we weren't allowed to go out on the pitch."

FC Goa midfielder Edu Bedia sums up his time in the ISL

Edu Bedia has had an illustrious time in India so far. The Spaniard has been influential for the Gaurs.

Bedia shared his thoughts on how he made his move to the ISL.

"At the time of my career, I needed some change," he said. "I found out about a new experience. Right now I think it was one of the best decisions of my life."

He hasn't made a call about his future commitments and wants to take a break after the season gets over.

