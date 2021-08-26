ISL 2021-22: FC Goa signs Nongdomba Naorem

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa have completed the signing of young winger Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old winger has put pen to paper with FC Goa on a long-term contract after clearing medical tests and agreeing to personal terms.

Nongdomba Naorem moves to FC Goa after two seasons with Kerala Blasters - the first of which he spent out on loan with Mohun Bagan. He helped the Mariners to the I-League title in 2020 alongside fellow FC Goa player Alexander Romario Jesuraj.

That season saw him score two goals and provide five assists in 16 games for Mohun Bagan.

Nongdomba Naorem then plied his trade with Kerala Blasters last season. He played only three games before an unfortunate injury brought down the curtains to his campaign, much earlier than expected.

Nongdomba Naorem admires FC Goa

Joining a football club which he admires is a dream come true for Nongdomba Naorem. Immediately after inking the deal with FC Goa, Nongdomba Naorem said:

“Today is a big day. I am very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in India. It’s a club that I feel is the best fit for me and is one that I have admired for a long time. I am now looking forward to understanding what the coach demands from me and script a new chapter in my life.”

FC Goa’s Director of Football Ravi Puskur was also delighted at having completed all the formalities with Nongdomba Naorem. He said:

“We’re delighted to secure the services of Nongdamba. He’s a highly technical player and has the directness needed in one-on-one situations for a player in his position. He caught our eye with his performances for Mohun Bagan in the I-League in the 19/20 season and was unlucky to have his season curtailed by injury last year. We feel that he can develop into a player who fits very well into our system and can become a differential player with a real emphasis on providing the end product.”

Hailing from Wabagai in Manipur, Nongdomba Naorem came through the ranks at Minerva Punjab Academy. He shot to fame with eye-catching performances for the Indian national U-17 team in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017.

He has since gone on to play for the Indian Arrows in the I-League before making the switch to Kerala Blasters.

His sole campaign in that competition will be remembered for a breathtaking solo goal. The nimble-footed winger cut in from the left and dribbled past five Shillong Lajong defenders before slotting the ball past the keeper.

Edited by Diptanil Roy