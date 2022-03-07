FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa took on Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim in the final league-phase encounter for both sides. The Tuskers rested some of their key players for this match, having already qualified for the play-offs after Mumbai City FC failed to beat Hyderabad FC a day earlier.

The match started off with FC Goa circulating possession to create an opening for themselves while being pressed by the opposition. Kerala Blasters FC's press showed effectiveness when the side scored their first goal in the 10th minute.

Hrithik Tiwari in the FC Goa goal passed the ball to one of his teammates, who was eventually pressed by Sahal Abdul Samad. Sahal won the ball and sent in a low cross into the box. Jorge Pereyra Diaz made a run to the near-post and converted the cross into a goal.

The Tuskers were quick to add another in the 25th minute. The Gaurs struggled to match up to the standards set by Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

Anwar Ali's sloppy play allowed Chencho to gain access to the ball. Hrithik Tiwari stepped out to stop Chencho from converting and fouled the forward inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Jorge Diaz stepped up to take it and slotted it home, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. The Tuskers kept up the pressure until the half-time whistle.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC contest turns into a roller-coaster ride in the 2nd half

FC Goa's Airam Cabrera scored a hat-trick against the Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Goa coach Derrick Pereira made three changes at the start of the second half. Sanson Pereira, Leander D'Cunha and Muhammed Nemil were replaced by Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes and Airam Cabrera.

Airam made an instant impact after coming on as a substitute. Brandon Fernandes won a free-kick that was taken by Edu Bedia. Airam arrived at the far-post unnoticed and got one back for FC Goa in the 49th minute.

Soon after, the Gaurs were awarded a penalty after a player was fouled inside the box. Airam stepped up to take it and managed to grab the equalizer for his team in the 63rd minute.

Derrick Pereira's side added a third goal in the 79th minute through Aiban Dohling.

The defender received a pass from Anwar Ali on the left flank and dribbled inside before curling a shot towards the far-post. Prabhsukhan Gill in the Kerala Blasters FC goal was helpless in this case.

Airam scored another one in the 82nd minute. A poor throw-in from the Tuskers allowed Devendra Murgaonkar to take control of the ball. He sent in a low cross towards the far post. Airam was unmarked and got himself on the ball ahead of everyone else and turned it in.

The drama was far from over in this match. The Yellow Tuskers added one more to their name shortly afterwards in the 88th minute. Vincy Barretto came to his side's rescue after coming on from the bench. The final nail in the coffin was hammered in the 90th minute by Alvaro Vazquez, who came on from the bench as well.

The match saw a whopping eight goals in total. Initially, the tide was in favor of Kerala Blasters FC before the Gaurs roared back. But Ivan Vukomanovic's side made sure they announced themselves properly to the other qualified sides in the top four.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee