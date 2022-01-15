FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa hosted NorthEast United FC in match no. 60 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Both sides were led by Indian coaches, as Derrick Perreira was in-charge of the Gaurs while Khalid Jamil led the Highlanders. It was a battle between master and apprentice. The two sides have struggled with losses and draws for some time now and failed to get a spot amongst the top four.

NorthEast United FC had a quick start to this encounter. A Leander D' Cunha tackle on Hernan Santana earned them a free-kick. Hernan stepped up to take the dead-ball opportunity and was able to put the ball above the wall and past Dheeraj Singh in goal. After the first goal, both teams were locked in a midfield battle with FC Goa looking the better side in the attacking third.

FC Goa almost created a chance for themselves with Saviour Gama producing an opening for his side. But the ball fell at the feet of Alexander Romario, whose effort was deflected away for a corner. At the other end, Suhair carried the ball to the final third and released it for Deshorn Brown to score. But the move was intercepted by Anwar Ali and the defender managed to clear the danger.

Deshorn Brown had another chance at goal. Rochharzela sent in a ball from the left flank that was received by Brown just outside the box. He had Suhair for support and the duo played a 1-2 before Brown launched a shot. Unfortunately for NorthEast United FC, the shot was deflected away for a corner. FC Goa's goal came after a cooling break. Alberto Noguera's corner found Airam Cabrera, who was left unmarked in the NorthEast United FC box and the striker managed to make it 1-1 for his side before the break.

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa settle for a point

Airam Cabrera netted the equalizer for the Gaurs (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half picked up exactly where the first half ended. Both sides went toe-to-toe against each other in pursuit of the winning goal. However, Khalid Jamil was forced to replace one of the key members of his side, Roccharzela, who went down and injured his shoulder.

The NorthEast United FC midfielder looked in great pain as he walked off the pitch and was replaced by Laldanmawia Ralte.

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC were both in a rush to see off the game and bag the 3 points that could change the scenario of the league table. The constant battle finally ended with the tempo of the game slowing down before the cooling break.

FC Goa looked the more dominant side of the two, with Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz calling the shots on behalf of Derrick Perreira's team. Both Deshorn Brown and Airam Cabrera were silent for the majority of their time on the pitch. Deshorn, who is usually tormenting opposition defenses, was the more silent striker.

The final whistle blew with the two sides sharing points.

