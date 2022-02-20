Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Roca unhappy despite his team's win against FC Goa

Hyderabad FC locked horns with FC Goa in match no. 95 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Nizams scored the first goal of the match, courtesy of Bartholomew Ogbeche, but saw their lead get canceled by Jorge Ortiz Mendoza. However, a 41st minute strike from Ogbeche restored their lead. Two goals from each side in the second half saw the tie end in favor of the Nizams after 90 minutes.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca addressed the media in a post-match press conference.

The Spaniard shared his opinion on the game and how his team failed to impress him despite the win.

He said:

"At this point in the season, the most important thing is the win. If we speak about other things, I must say I am not happy with our game. We defended poorly. They have some very good players. Ortiz, Noguera, Edu Bedia and Brandon to name a few. But today is the day we defended the worst in the whole of this championship."

The Spaniard added that he is happy that his team are on top of the table. He also added that the goal now for the Nizams is to finish amongst the top four in the league, although the current scenario is the best in the history of the club.

"We believed in ourselves"- FC Goa head coach in the post match press conference after losing to Hyderabad FC

FC Goa players celebrate Jorge Ortiz's goal against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira seemed positive despite the loss against the Nizams. However, he expressed discontent with the way decisions went against his side. He said:

"We believed in ourselves. I keep saying this, we are a much better side than what the table shows. But somehow the decisions made by people officiating on the pitch are not going our way. So I am not complaining. It's football. We can still do better."

The Gaurs head coach praised the performance put on by his players and stated that the side has shown improvement in comparison to their previous game.

