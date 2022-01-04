"I'm thinking about winning games" - ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach eager to get 3 points against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan's new head coach Juan Ferrando has added more aggression to the side. The Mariners seem to be more in control of the ball and have managed to secure a couple of back-to-back wins since his appointment.

On Wednesday, the Kolkata giants will take on Hyderabad FC, a side which has been terrific this season and is currently second in the ISL 2021 standings.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash against the Nizams, ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach answered a few questions. He specified that the side's defensive lapses have not been a source of concern. Instead, getting the three points has been the club's top priority.

"To be honest, I'm thinking about winning games," he said. "It is important to get 3 points. In the end, if you win and get the 3 points it's good because it allows the team to gain more confidence. In the end, it's good for the club."

Juan Ferrando also emphasized the importance of understanding his philosophy. The Spaniard feels his side needs to control its spaces. Ferrando went on to admit that the players need time but is also happy to witness them putting work into imbibing the coach's ideology.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach heaps praise on Joni Kauko

Star midfielder Joni Kauko has not been a part of the starting line-up for ATK Mohun Bagan since the arrival of Juan Ferrando. The Spaniard, however, insisted the midfielder is an asset to his side and praised his attitude.

"He is an incredible professional," he said. "I love this type of players. I know he hasn't been in the starting line-up but when he is on the pitch, he works hard."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Mariners gaffer added that their upcoming encounter against Hyderabad FC will be "amazing" given the quality of the players and the brand of football put on display by the Nizams.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee