"I think Goa started the game better than us"- Hyderabad FC coach after the draw against FC Goa in the ISL

Match no. 34 of the Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed FC Goa coming up against Hyderabad FC. Both sides came into the game on the back of a good run of form in the last few games.

FC Goa have been able to improve upon the poor start they had during the initial days of the season. Meanwhile, the Nizams conquered proceedings in their last outing in the ISL, bagging a huge win against NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca addressed the media after the final whistle. According to him, the competition is very evenly matched and a slight change in results can affect a team's position in the table. Roca praised his opponents because of how they approached the game and considers the outcome to be a fair one. He said:

"I think that Goa started the game better than us. But as time progressed, the game became very equal. I think the score is fair."

The Spaniard feels that FC Goa's position in the table is not reflected in their performance and believes that they will finish the tournament in a better position.

"For sure, they will finish in the top four or very close. They have very good players. Even in this moment, they don't have key players like Ortiz and Brandon. I think that every team has a lot of injuries. For sure, FC Goa will finish the ISL in the first positions or fighting for it."

"Statistics is one detail" - FC Goa's Juan Ferrando after securing a point against Hyderabad FC

Although the team started on the front foot, FC Goa had to be satisfied with one point after a hard fought encounter against Hyderabad FC. Head coach Juan Ferrando dismissed statistical details that showcased a different story about the encounter. He said:

"In the end, statistics is one detail. For me, it's important that the team and the players are more comfortable in the pitch. They understand our plan. But sometimes we may have success depending on various technical factors."

FC Goa's head coach also shared his disappointment at failing to secure the vital 3 points as he believes it to be his target for every game.

