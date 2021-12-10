"In this league, there exists no favourites"- FC Goa head coach ahead of Bengaluru FC clash in the ISL

FC Goa will take on Bengaluru FC in match no. 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Having edged past SC East Bengal in a seven-goal thriller, the Gaurs will be looking forward to building on the result and regaining their past status.

Ahead of their match against Bengaluru FC, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando and midfielder Alberto Noguero addressed the media through a virtually held press conference. On being asked whether they are the favorites against Bengaluru FC, Ferrando disputed the fact that the ISL can have favorites because of the results of other games.

"I think in this league, there exists no favorites. Everybody watches the games. Also, because the games are crazy. You can watch the results. The most important thing for us is our focus. In my point of view, the important thing is that the players are working together like a team."

Regarding the change of system against SC East Bengal where he deployed a 3-man backline, the Spaniard feels that it is based on the players he has at his disposal. For him, their confidence is of the utmost importance. He also feels that a number 6, 8 or 10 can affect the build-up phase of FC Goa in attack.

"This injury was in the national camp a month ago" - FC Goa's coach on missing the impact of Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes is considered to be an extremely important player for FC Goa. His absence from the squad due to an injury has undoubtedly affected Juan Ferrando's plans for the season. Upon being asked about the extent of Brandon's injury, Juan said:

"This injury was in the national camp one month ago. The process of recovery is difficult because more or less, it's the same injury from last season."

Juan Ferrando further added that the medical personnel at FC Goa are considering Brandon's situation seriously given his importance. He also stated that all the coaches and players are helping Brandon to recover mentally from the blow.

Juan Ferrando also stated that his side have prepared for their next opponent, Bengaluru FC, both offensively and defensively.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee