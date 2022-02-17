ISL 2021-22 semi-final and final dates announced

The schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-finals and final was released earlier on Thursday by the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The first-leg of the semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. The return legs are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16. The 2021-22 final will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday, March 20.

The 'Away Goal' rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

The league phase will end on March 7. The team finishing top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.

This has been one of the most closely-contested seasons of the Indian Super League. As of now, nine teams remain in contention to reach the semi-finals. There is a gap of 19 points between the current table-toppers Hyderabad FC (29 points) and the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC (10 points) in the ongoing 2021-22 season.

The Nizams are currently level on points with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan, who have an extra game in hand. Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC are at the third and fourth spots respectively.

Jamshedpur FC will be up against Mumbai City FC later today at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

ISL 2021-22 Semi-Finals and Final dates:

Friday, March 11 - Semi-final 1 – 1st leg

Saturday, March 12 - Semi-final 2 – 1st leg

Tuesday, March 15 - Semi-final 1 – 2nd leg

Wednesday, March 16 - Semi-final 2 – 2nd leg

Sunday, March 20 – Final

