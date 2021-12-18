"It is very important to us that we get better every game"- Mumbai City FC coach ahead of ISL clash against Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC have looked the best side so far in the 2021-22 ISL edition. On a four-game unbeaten run, the Islanders will look to extend their streak when they take on Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham said the focus was to get better with every game.

"My assessment is that it’s been a good start, but that’s all it is. We are only six games old in a 20-game season, so it’s very much important. It is very important to us that we get better every game," the Englishman told a virtual pre-match news conference.

Buckingham also spoke of the need to improvise if the defending champions, who are at the top of the table with five wins, are to retain the title.

"We spoke about taking on this playing style from last year. I think we have shown enough signs that we will start again and we need to make sure that in every game, you know, we’re gonna come up against different challenges that we can also now start adding to that. We need to make sure that the different challenges we come up against, we’ve got different ways of winning games," he added.

Mumbai City FC head coach on the importance of set-pieces

Mumbai City FC have been a difficult side to defend against in set-pieces this season. Buckingham said it was a huge part of their training.

"I think they play a major part, not just in this league. There are a lot of goals that are scored from set-plays for any league across the world. Set-plays generally account for in between 30 and 50% and includes World Cups. They are a huge part of any game. So yes, they are an important part of our game because they give us a different way of scoring, which was important in the last game. But again they are only one part to what we want to do, but we do pay attention to them," he stated.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan