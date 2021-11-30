"It is very important to win every day"-ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas believes it is very important to win every match in the Indian Super League. The Spaniard also believes that winning helps his side grow as a team but it is equally important that the growth results in winning.

The ATK Mohun Bagan coach spoke to the press ahead of their vital clash against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. This is a fixture that could be a point of redemption for the Kolkata giants after losing twice last season.

Habas said:

"it's very important to win everyday because it's good for the confidence of the players. Thinking about positive and the team is growing with victory. It is very important for the team to grow everyday. More important in to win."

"I think Mumbai City is a good team"- ATK Mohun Bagan coach on Mumbai City FC

ATK Mohun Bagan's coach Habas feels that all the matches in the ISL are very different to each other. He reiterated that their opponents have a new coach and also a few faces in certain areas of the field.

Habas stressed that all sides within the tournament have the chance to improve themselves despite their current scenario.

"Obviously, all teams have the possibility to improve with the matches. I think we have 5-6players who are good in attack all time. We have to compensate with the possibility to attack with the defense."

ATK Mohun Bagan's Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco, who scored in the Kolkata derby, have drawn praise from their coach. He understands that these players who are deployed as wing-backs despite being attackers are on a good level. He believes he will be able to develop them within this team.

Antonio Lopez Habas also confirmed to the press that defender Tiri, who has been sidelined with an injury, will be back within a week.

Edited by Aditya Singh