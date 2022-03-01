"It is a nice fixture"- Kerala Blasters FC head coach ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters FC will be up against Mumbai City FC in their fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter is expected to be thrilling, with both sides having the potential to ensure a top-four finish. The Tuskers have beaten the Islanders in their previous meeting.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and player Rahul KP addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC. The Serbian seemed relaxed and in the mood to enjoy the competitive space between the two sides. He jokingly picked up on Rahul's statement stating how important the clash is for him as a local boy. He said:

"Well, for me too as a local boy, it is important that we are motivated tomorrow. Of course, it is a nice fixture. We spoke about these moments a long time ago. As a footballer, you work hard for these kinds of games. So it doesn't matter if you are a senior player or a young one, this is an experience."

The Tuskers head coach, bearing knowledge of the yellow cards picked up by players in his side, has admitted to understanding the need to avoid unnecessary bookings.

He said:

"These boys are grown-ups. They know the responsibility of being on the pitch and playing these kinds of games. You never know how the referee will judge certain actions and reactions because you will be involved due to adrenaline rush."

Kerala Blasters FC's Rahul KP excited on making a comeback before an important game

Rahul KP picked up an injury in the first game of the season and has been on the sidelines since then. The player has recently started training with the squad and looks prepared to feature for the Tuskers against Mumbai City FC.

He said:

"I think as a local player, it is really important to qualify but also to come back from an injury, it is hard. What I've been doing is controlling what I can. Injuries are not in my control. I was focused on coming back. I am thankful to everyone at the club because they took care of me."

Rahul added that he has had no problem adapting to a role that is not his natural. He believes that as a young player it is important to learn and grow as a footballer.

