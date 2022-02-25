"It's important for the club to keep going" - FC Goa's assistant coach ahead of ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

The race for a top-four finish in ISL 2021-22 is over for FC Goa but the team is now looking to take some positives from the remainder of the season.

The Gaurs will face Mumbai City FC in their next encounter on Saturday. The two met in their season-opener when FC Goa were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Des Buckingham's team.

FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda and defender Ivan Gonzalez addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against the Islanders. Clifford admitted that even though it may seem difficult to motivate the group to play when there is nothing at stake, everyone must continue pursuing the job at hand.

"It is always difficult in these types of circumstances when you have nothing to play for," he said. "But this is from an external point of view. If you look at it from an internal point of view, it is important for the club to keep playing like we have always played, to keep fighting whether or not we have something at stake."

Clifford intends to finish the season on a high so that they can carry the positives into the next season.

"It is always difficult when you have nothing to play for," he said. "But with everyone here, we have everything to play for. It is important for the players as well, not just in terms of contract, to finish the season on a satisfactory level."

FC Goa's Ivan Gonzalez reflects on season

Ivan Gonzalez, meanwhile, has been an important character at the heart of the defense for the Gaurs. The Spanish defender insisted they have to put on a show for the fans.

"It's difficult but we are professionals," he said. "We have to play for the team, for the fans and for ourselves. Our contract finishes in one month but we have to play well."

Ivan also reflected on a turbulent season that saw them losing to the Islanders on the opening day as well as their head coach leaving midway through the season to join another club.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee