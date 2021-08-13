ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC retain captain Peter Hartley for one more season

Jamshedpur FC confirmed that they will retain their skipper Peter Hartley for another season of the Indian Super League on Friday. The ex-Sunderland and Motherwell centre-back is a vital cog in Jamshedpur FC's backline and helped them record nine clean sheets last season.

Upon signing the contract, Peter Hartley expressed his joy on continuing in the red colors of Jamshedpur FC.

"I had an amazing season with Jamshedpur FC. We made a club record for the number of clean sheets in a season and I hope we can better that record in the coming season and bring the ISL trophy home,” said Hartley.

The skipper also underlined head coach Owen Coyle’s importance to the club and how his presence keeps the team motivated.

"We have a fantastic gaffer in Owen Coyle. I am thrilled to continue playing under his guidance and do well for him as well as for the fantastic supporters of Jamshedpur FC," added Hartley.

Peter Hartley made his professional debut in 2007 for Sunderland against Leicester City under Roy Keane. He then went on a loan spell at Chesterfield FC before joining Hartlepool United in 2009. Hartley went on to become the club’s most capped player during his four-year stint at the club. He was also club captain for two seasons.

🔴 PETER HARTLEY RETAINED 🔵 📝



The English centre-back will continue to rep the red colours of Jamshedpur for another season.💪🔥



How happy are you to see the skipper back next season? #JamKeKhelo #HartOfJamshedpur @PeterHartley88 pic.twitter.com/d0v989I4Re — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 13, 2021

Jamshedpur FC manager Owen Coyle was happy to retain his skipped and said that he brings a lot of experience from the Scottish and English leagues which will benefit the team.

“We were mean in defence in the previous season and a lot of it was down to how the skipper organized things at the back for us. Like I said when we signed Peter, he is a big player for us who hates conceding goals," said Coyle.

"He brings with him so much experience from the English and Scottish Leagues, something that evidently rubbed off on everyone around him. It was essential for Jamshedpur to have him again," added Coyle.

Peter Hartley will continue wearing the number 29 jersey in the upcoming season.

