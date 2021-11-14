ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC announce Stephan Van Der Heyden as their assistant coach 

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC has announced Stephan Van Der Heyden as their new assistant coach for the upcoming edition of the league. The club took to their social media handles to confirm the news on Sunday (November 14).

Stephan Van Der Heyden played for various teams, including Club Brugge and Lille OSC, during his playing days between 1987 and 2002. The Belgian midfielder also represented his national side in four matches between 1991 and 1994.

The 52-year-old started his coaching career with KSC Lokeren in October 2010 and served at the club until June 2011 before joining Club Brugge as a scout.

He took up the role of assistant manager a couple of years later and remained at the club until June 2017. Stephan Van Der Heyden has previously coached North Macedonian side Vardar Skopje and the Jordan international team.

Heyden will now be getting ready to bring his experience to Kerala Blasters FC during the upcoming edition of the Indian top-tier league, which is scheduled to commence on November 19 in Goa.

Kerala Blasters to lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener

Kerala Blasters FC will go up against ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match of the ISL 2021/22 on November 19. The two sides will meet at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in a bid to start their campaign by bagging three full points.

The Blasters had a forgetful season last year, having finished 10th in the standings with just 17 points from the group stage matches. They are looking for a turnaround this season and will eye a top 4 finish.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kerala Blasters have added some new and experienced names to their squad and will be hoping they contribute well to the team's success.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee