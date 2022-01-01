Kerala Blasters FC head coach optimistic ahead of ISL clash against FC Goa

Kerala Blasters FC will take on FC Goa in the first match of 2022. Both sides will look for an opportunity to move up the table as they clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Kerala Blasters FC have impressed many with their thunderous turn-around in form. A win against reigning champions Mumbai City FC and one against Chennaiyin FC has changed the perception about Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

Although the Yellow Tuskers were only able to come away with a point against Jamshedpur FC, Vukomanovic's side were resilient in attack and in defense.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic addressed the media through a virtually-held press conference ahead of their ISL clash against FC Goa. The team have had issues going up against sides that have a direct approach to the game.

In this regard, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"I think that every game is different and, in every game, you have a different approach. You should also take into consideration the level of fatigue and fitness you are in throughout one momentum in your season. So, we were in one very exhausting week of three games in seven days."

He continued:

"We had also to think about our approach, fitness levels, how we want to attack, how we want to defend and all these details putting it in one big puzzle. They give you the feeling that maybe sometimes you play in a different way but these are the kinds of things that you have to manage."

The Kerala Blasters FC head coach also revealed that there would be no change in the team's setup in terms of the group of foreigners at his disposal. Vukomanovic has faith in the club's management and believes they will look into possible moves, if any, in the transfer market.

Kerala Blasters FC coach confident about team dealing with exhaustion and pressure

Ivan Vukomanovic is well aware of how fixture congestion impacts a side in football. However, he believes that Kerala Blasters FC have the right kind of players who understand the demands of the league and will be able to cope with them. He said:

"Every time you have to adapt and the players, they're young, they're strong, they can hold the rhythm. They know the feeling of also playing in the short term. So, with these kinds of things, we will manage our group and we’ll see, maybe in January there will be some incoming transfers that we can refresh our team and the rebuild our team."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Yellow Tuskers head coach responded with a fair amount of optimism when asked if his team could be considered contenders this season. Ivan Vukomanic admitted that given the current scenario of the league, it is unpredictable as to who could beat whom, irrespective of past performances.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar