Kerala Blasters FC head coach seeks balance in his side ahead of their ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters FC have been an exciting side to watch since their clash against Mumbai City FC. The Yellow Tuskers have put on display a very fluid and attacking brand of football.

However, they will face a tough task in their next outing when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC. The Nizams are in great form both offensively and defensively and are continuously knocking on the doors of sides above them in the league table.

Their clash against Kerala Blasters FC will be an interesting match-up given the resurgence of Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic addressed the media ahead of the side's ISL clash against Hyderabad FC. The Serbian football coach iterated on the importance of organizational balance in this team during attack and defense. He said:

"of course, like all the teams you have strong points, you have less strong points and we deal with that. Again, we are a team who are trying to find the correct balance during this season. It means trying not to concede goals. I think we are at the top of the table by conceding goals and also trying to compose and organize our playing style and scoring goals from the open game."

He added:

"You know, you always want to find a balance between defensive and offensive organization. How to use a weak point of your opponents. How to make your strong points even stronger and again with that balance, try to propose a style that fits your team and identity and everything you want to achieve during one season. "

Ivan added that he does not intend to focus on the decisions that go against Kerala Blasters FC. He feels that there are certain things like duels and winning second balls and 50-50 balls in football that are important but go under the radar. He thinks if there are consequences of these in refereeing, they need to deal with it positively keeping in mind the purpose of the game.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach not willing to look at options outside the bio-bubble

The Kerala Blasters FC head coach seemed satisfied with the current bunch of players at his disposal. He intends on adding to the list of players only if there are ones who will add to the skillset of Kerala Blasters FC. He said:

'We're a team you know with humble situations we cannot afford sometimes certain things to go in the market. We have to be very careful about our budget and therefore from our coaching point, then I’ll manage."

He added:

"If there is an enforcement or players who can or who we can afford, or who would like to come and play with us, players who can bring us something extra, then yes, then we will act and try to sign those players."

"If there are players from whom we will get nothing extra and those options will bring us nothing, then no. That’s not the point, because we already have our group of boys. They are working hard enough for the last couple of months."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Kerala Blasters head coach also added that looking at options outside the bio-bubble is not a practical approach.

Edited by Diptanil Roy