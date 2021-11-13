ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC name Jessel Carneiro as captain

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters FC have announced Jessel Carneiro as their captain for the upcoming edition of the competition, the club confirmed on Saturday (November 13).

The Indian left-back was the club's vice-captain last season. Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu, who was the captain last season, has left the club. Jessel will take over as the team's first-choice captain during the 2021/22 ISL season.

Jessel Carneiro has made 34 appearances for the Blasters since joining the club ahead of the 2019/20 edition of the Indian Super League. The 31-year-old defender featured in 16 games last season and wore the captain's armband on nine occasions.

The Kerala-based club had a poor run in the competition last season. They had a forgetful season with just 17 points from 20 matches, having finished with three victories to their name. The club lost nine matches while their remaining eight fixtures ended in draws.

Kerala Blasters will look to put the previous season's performances behind them and bounce back stronger during the upcoming edition of the ISL. They have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last four seasons. With some new and experienced players added to their ranks, fans expect the club will finish in the Top 4 at the end of the group stage matches.

ISL 2021/22 to kickstart with ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

KBFC players pose for a photo during a training session.

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns against last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening encounter of the upcoming season. The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.

The Kolkata-based club are undoubtedly a stronger side when compared to their opponents. However, one cannot rule out the Blasters as they do have enough firepower in their ranks.

Both sides will look to start their campaign with a victory and carry some positive momentum into the upcoming games of the competition.

