Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC drew 2-2 with ATK Mohun Bagan in match no. 66 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

The Yellow Tuskers have not been able to win against the Mariners since the latter made their debut last season. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have come a long way since their defeat in the season opener.

Kerala Blasters FC opened their account early in the game. Sahal Abdul Samad was tripped by Carl McHugh just outside the ATK Mohun Bagan box. Adrian Luna stepped up to take a free-kick and managed to whip in a curler on the left side of the goal. Amrinder Singh was glued to his position and could only be a witness to the strike.

However, the Mariners did not take in leveling the scores. Pritam Kotal was set free on the right flank and the wingback managed to send in a low cross into the box. David Williams was in the right place and the striker managed to level the scoreline.

After ATK Mohun Bagan's equalizer, both the teams settled into the game. Juan Ferrando's side had the most amount of possession as Kerala Blasters FC players pressed them. Both sides had a fair amount of chances but lacked the finishing touch to impact the scoreline.

Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan share points for the first time

ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko turned hero as he scored the equalizer in the final moments of the game against Kerala Blasters FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando introduced Hugo Boumous at the start of the second half in place of David Williams.

Kerala Blasters FC striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz was clever and toyed around with the opposition defenders. The striker, however, failed to take his chances on goal.

At the start of the second half, when the Mariners gave the ball away in midfield, the ball was passed to Diaz. Jorge Diaz utilized the bounce to turn the defender inside out. He tried to square it off to a teammate but the approaching defender narrowed the angle and was able to stop the pass.

Kerala Blasters FC managed to double their lead in the 64th minute. The Yellow Tuskers earned a corner that wasn't properly dealt with by ATK Mohun Bagan's defense. Lalthathanga Khawlhring received the clearance on the edge of the box and passed in Adrian Luna. The Urguyan midfielder noticed the goalkeeper's position and chipped the shot over his head and into the net.

After the goal, Juan Ferrando's side looked more lethal as Ivan Vukomanovic's side became more compact in defense.

Mariners full-back Prabir Das saw a red card after the defender reacted to a foul from Adrian Luna. Down to 10 men, the Mariners did not stop their pursuit of an equalizing goal.

Hugo Boumous eased the ball off to the Finnish maestro, who launched a powerful shot. Prabhsukhan Gill in the goal managed to get his hands on it but failed to stop the attempt from going in. The Yellow Tuskers could have buried the game with the chances that they had but Joni Kauo proved to be a nightmare for the side.

