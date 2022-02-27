Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC locked horns with Chennaiyin FC for a second-leg fixture between the two sides in match no. 102 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The two sides squared off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match was a repeat performance of the first-leg encounter between the two sides.

The first half was a tale of misses as both Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC created chances but failed to score. Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the Yellow Tuskers and Joby Justin for the Marina Machans were the culprits on most occasions.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side looked more fluid with the ball than their opposition. Kerala Blasters FC had more possession than Chennaiyin FC and kept on bombarding the opposition box with crosses. The Marina Machans was compact at the back and as a result the Tuskers found themselves amidst a crowd of defenders who allowed very little space.

Chennaiyin FC also had a few chances at the other end. Edwin Vanspaul whipped in a cross from the right flank that found Lukasz Gikiewicz in the box. However, the striker was caught offside.

On another occasion, Vladimir Koman managed to whip in a cross into the box. Jobby Justin was left unmarked inside the box. The striker leapt in to score a header but missed the ball.

Kerala Blasters FC take the game away from Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters FC players celebrate an important win against Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Both coaches made changes at the start of the second half. Vincy Barreto was taken off to be replaced by Sahal Abdul Samad for the Yellow Tuskers. Meanwhile, the Marina Machans introduced Mirlan Murzaev in place of Jobby Justin.

Kerala Blasters FC started the second half with even more intent than they did in the first half. Adrian Luna was at the center of the attacks by Ivan Vukomanovic's side. Their resilience awarded them with the first goal.

Harmanjot Khabra initiated the move by playing a long ball from inside his own half. Adrian Luna won the aerial duel and the ball hit his shoulder on the way to Jorge Pereyra Diaz and the striker made no error in converting the chance.

The Yellow Tuskers scored another goal shortly after the first one. Marko Leskovic played a long ball towards the Chennaiyin FC box, which was back-heeled by Alvaro Vasquez. Stalin received the ball and beat the defender before launching a shot on goal. However, his shot hit the crossbar and the rebound fell onto the path of Jorge Diaz, who scored his second goal of the match.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side clearly looked in control after the second goal. The Marina Machans failed to clear the danger as the Yellow Tuskers picked on the cleared ball and re-initiated their attacks.

Kerala Blasters FC could have scored a 3rd goal. Adrian Luna ran past several Chennaiyin FC players and played the ball to Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box. Sahal back-heeled the ball to Chencho Gyeltshen but was late to take a shot as the defender dived onto his path and cleared the danger.

However, the side were awarded a free-kick from outside the box in the 90th minute. Adrian Luna stepped up to take it. The attacking midfielder attempted a knuckle-ball shot. The shot wrong-footed Vishal Kaith and he failed to keep the ball from going in. The win came with renewed hopes for the Yellow Tuskers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra