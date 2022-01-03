Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa came up against each in match no. 46 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kerala Blasters FC started the match on the front foot with most of their attacks concentrated on the right flank. Harmanjot Khabra's combination with Sahal Abdul Samad proved to be dangerous in the opening moments of the game.

The Yellow Tuskers got their first chance when Jeakson Singh's pass sliced open the FC Goa defense. It was put into the path of Sahal Abdul Samad but the midfielder shot it wide.

Kerala Blasters FC's first goal came in the 10th minute. Jeakson Singh met an Adrian Luna corner to slot it past Dheeraj Singh in goal. Ivan Vukomanovic's side looked to control the tempo of the game after the first goal. Kerala Blasters FC's second goal came moments later. Provider for the first goal, Adrian Luna, launched a shot from outside the box which was beyond Dheeraj's reach.

The second goal suggested that FC Goa were not yet into the scheme of things. But the Gaurs were quick to make an impact after Jorge Ortiz scored one for Derrick Pereira's side. FC Goa's left back Saviour Gama passed the ball onto Jorge Ortiz who took the shot on the turn. Prabhsukhan Gill in the Kerala Blasters FC goal could not stop Jorge Ortiz's shot.

FC Goa's second goal came from a corner. Edu Bedia's corner went past everyone and into the net without anyone touching it. Post FC Goa's second goal, both sides lost the plot for a while. Both sets of players were reckless in their tackles.

FC Goa's Glan Martins and Kerala Blasters FC's Jorge Diaz got into a scuffle right outside the box. As a result, players of both teams were booked.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Story of the second-half

Kerala Blaster FC midfielder Jeakson Singh in action against the Gaurs (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half was a completely different picture. FC Goa started the half on the front foot, almost taking the lead in the opening minutes. Glan Martins lobbed the ball into the path of Devendra Murgaonkar, who was then declared to be in an offside position by the linesman.

FC Goa were unlucky after Jorge Ortiz was fouled inside the box but was booked for diving. Ivan Vukomanovic was forced to make a substitution moments later. Adrian Luna was brought off to be replaced by Chencho Gyeltshen. The Gaurs had another opportunity to take the lead when Edu Bedia's direct free-kick almost went in if not for Prabhsukhan Gill.

FC Goa had another opportunity. A long ball from one of the defenders found Jorge Ortiz on the left wing who crossed it into the box. Devendra Murgaonkar was unable to connect with it properly and shot the ball into Gill's hands. Both sets of coaches made changes to the team to make a change in the result but were unable to deliver effectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh