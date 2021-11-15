ISL 2021-22: "Khalid Jamil is the best Indian Coach"- NorthEast United left-back Tondonba Singh

Tondonba Singh, who won the ISL League Winners Shield and ISL Trophy with Mumbai City FC last season, has now signed for NorthEast United FC for the 2021-22 season.

The Manipuri left-back played for NEROCA in the I-league before switching to the Indian Super League. Tondonba signed for Chennaiyin FC in 2018 before getting transferred to the Islanders last season.

The 27-year-old spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Excerpts from the interview with Tondonba Singh

Q: You won the double (League shield and ISL trophy) last season with Mumbai City FC. What made you transfer to NorthEast United FC this season?

Tondonba: Yeah, I won the double with Mumbai City FC last season, but I didn't get a chance to play much. I joined NorthEast United FC this season, which is also my home club since I am from Manipur and I spoke to Khalid Jamil, our coach, and he assured me that I would get to play this season, so I signed for NorthEast United FC. I am happy to have signed for NorthEast United FC.

Q: Take us through your experience of last season winning the double and playing under Sergio Lobera.

Tondonba: It was an excellent experience for me. As everyone knows, Mumbai City FC is a big club and has a great team. Sergio Lobera, who is a Spanish coach, preferred the short passing, possession-based game, which helped me learn a lot of things.

Q: How did you start playing football, and what prompted you to take up the sport professionally?

Tondonba: I was eight years old when I started playing football. I got inspired by my elder brother, who is three years older than me. When I used to see him play, I would also feel like playing. He is the one who motivated me to play and take up the sport professionally.

Q: You played in the I-League and also the ISL. As a local Indian player, what is the significant difference between the two leagues?

Tondonba: It isn't easy to get into the ISL squad. In the I-League, it is relatively easier to play. Plus, the ISL has more quality foreigners. So overall, ISL is much more difficult and competitive compared to the I-League.

Q: Who are your footballing icons?

Tondonba: My footballing icon is Lionel Messi. As far as Indian football goes, like everyone else, I really admire Sunil Bhai (Sunil Chettri).

Q: You are a left-back, and NorthEast United FC have a few experienced left-backs in the squad. How do you feel regarding the competition within the side?

Tondonba: Yes, there are seniors like Gurjinder Paji ( Gurjinder Singh) who are more experienced than me and have won many accolades. I enjoy the competition, and Paji (Gurjinder) helps me a lot and pushes me to do better every day. I also like the way our coach Khalid Jamil is assisting youngsters.

Q: Your coach Khalid Jamil is the only Indian head coach in the Indian Super League this season. What are your views on him?

Tondonba: Khalid Jamil is the best Indian coach. I love the way he communicates with the players. He has a lot of knowledge of Indian football, and he passes on this knowledge to the players. I like the way he keeps rectifying our mistakes and makes us learn every day.

Q: Like last season, this season also the ISL will be played inside a bio-bubble. Does playing in a bio-bubble affect the players physically and mentally?

Tondonba: Yes, it is mentally difficult at times. Since we cannot leave our hotel and rooms, so sometimes boredom does have its effect.

However, we are focused on our practice sessions, which keep us occupied. We have gym sessions in the evening and then some fun activities after that to keep ourselves away from boredom.

Q: NorthEast United have retained the core of their foreign players, including Khassa Camara, Gallego and Deshorn Brown. There have been some good additions, including Herran and Patrick. Do you think NorthEast United will reach the playoffs this season?

Tondonba: If we play to our strengths, then yes, we will be able to reach the playoffs. We have a good squad with the right mixture of experience and young players. Our coach Khalid Jamil is a hard worker, and if we do the right things, we will certainly reach the playoffs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande