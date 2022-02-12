ISL 2021-22: Khassa Camara signs for Hyderabad FC till the end of the season

Table-toppers Hyderabad FC have acquired the services of free agent Khassa Camara on a short-term deal until the end of the season. The Mauritania international replaces Edu Garcia, who was released by the Nizams earlier in the day.

Earlier in the season, Camara was a pivotal member of the NorthEast United FC midfield before he was called up for the recently concluded African Cup of Nations. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder was an absolute rock in the center of the park and already has a goal to his name in the ISL this season.

After signing with the Nizams, Camara promised to give his best for Hyderabad.

“I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and it is a pleasure to be a part of this fantastic club this season,” said Camara.

He made 21 appearances for NorthEast United FC last season, and he added seven more this season before getting called up by his national team.

“There is not much time but I will try my best to help Hyderabad achieve our targets this season. Whenever the coach needs me, I will try to contribute in the best way possible that I can,” Camara added.

“Our team has done really well so far this season and the plan is to continue the good work and help the team with my qualities on and off the field,” he concluded.

Camara began his footballing career at Troyes in France. He transferred to the Indian Super League in 2020 following four years with Xanthi in the Greek Super League.

What does Khassa Camara bring to the table for Hyderabad FC?

Khassa Camara's importance in the NorthEast United FC setup was very well explained by the downfall the Highlanders have suffered since his departure. In just seven matches this season, Camara has amassed 38 tackles, 17 interceptions, and 10 blocks.

Hyderabad FC are flying high this season and currently in the top spot in the league table, with 29 points from 16 matches, which includes eight wins and five draws.

The addition of Camara provides a lot of stability for the Nizams in midfield. He can play alongside Joao Victor or replace him if required. The Mauritian international has a fantastic tackle on him and he's expected to relish that midfield role.

Edited by Prem Deshpande