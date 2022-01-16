ISL 2021-22: Match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC postponed due to COVID outbreak in Tuskers camp

The Indian Super League (ISL) has postponed Match 62 of the 2021-22 season between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC, scheduled to be played tonight (January 16).

The league made the decision to postpone the game, which was to be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Blasters camp. The Tuskers did not have the requisite number of players available for the match. No Mumbai City FC players were infected by the virus. But the rules suggest that if a team doesn't have 15 players available to field for the game, the game will be postponed.

This is the third game of the season that has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak among the team camps. Earlier, ATK Mohun Bagan had two consecutive matches postponed after players in the Mariners camp returned positive tests.

A statement issued by the league read:

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match."

The league and the teams concerned will continue to monitor the issue and take appropriate action, according to the statement. All workers in various bubbles' health and safety shall be prioritized.

"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved."

Although nothing has been fixed, the league added in a statement that they will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: On-field situation

Under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters FC have been impressive this season, going unbeaten for 10 matches after their loss in the opening game. Kerala Blasters FC have 20 points in 11 games, with 5 victories.

What Vukomanovic has managed to imbibe in this side is consistency and a sense of unity. KBFC have had players chipping in with pivotal contributions from all across the pitch.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, after starting the season on the front foot, have suffered from a slump in form recently. The Islanders' winless streak has now extended to five games. In their last game, Bengaluru FC routed Des Buckingham's side 3-0. But the reigning champions are still in the top 4 and just three points off the top.

In their previous encounter this season, the Blasters ended Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak with a 3-0 hammering. Since then, MCFC haven't been able to recover from their slump in form.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule