Mumbai City FC head coach eager to get back to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL

Mumbai City FC will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next ISL encounter against Chennaiyin FC. The Islanders have had a poor run in their last five matches in the competition. This sudden fall started after their defeat to Kerala Blasters FC.

Des Buckingham's side have drawn three and lost two in the last five games and are currently out of the top four. Having added a few names during the January transfer window, the Islanders will want to make the most out of their remaining games in the league.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham addressed the media ahead of the ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC. The Islanders head coach pointed out that he was impressed with how his team has shown glimpses of getting back to their best in the last 2-3 games. He said:

"In the last couple of games, we've started to build momentum. The draw against NorthEast and certainly the way we played and worked the other night, I am very happy with that. The players had been locked in their rooms. So the way we were able to perform was satisfactory. I am looking to carry the momentum into tomorrow's game."

Des Buckingham also explained Igor Angulo's exclusion from the starting line-up against ATK Mohun Bagan. He stated that the Spanish forward was involved in the COVID-19 scare surrounding the team and was excluded as a result of that. However, Igor will be in contention to start for the Islanders against the Marina Machans.

Mumbai City FC head coach defends Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh has been pivotal to Des Buckingham's plans as he was to his predecessor. However, an error in the previous game that ended with the Islanders conceding a goal has brought the midfielder under the scanner.

Des Buckingham made it a point to stand up for the player whose performances have been vital for the side. He said:

"You cannot define one's performance on an individual mistake. Jahouh is a very influential player and has been for this club and this league for the past few seasons he's been here."

The Mumbai City FC head coach added that the players want to keep playing and training despite the short gap between the two fixtures. They are currently looking forward to the next game after slowly picking up pace in their previous encounter.

