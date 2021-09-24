ISL 2021/22: Mumbai City FC sign Brazilian forward Ygor Catatau on loan

Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 champions Mumbai City FC have secured the services of Brazilian striker Ygor Catatau on a one-year loan deal, the club confirmed on Friday (September 24).

Ygor Catatau joins the Islanders from Brazilian outfit Madureira Esporte Clube. The 26-year-old started his youth career with Madureira Esporte Clube and was promoted to the club's senior team in 2015 at the age of 20. Catatau has made 44 appearances for the team to date and has five goals to his name.

He has played for various clubs on loan since then. Catatau has represented Barra da Tijuca twice, first in 2017 and then in 2019. Ygor scored 12 and three goals in 18 and 10 matches, respectively from both his stints with the club.

The Brazilian has been a part of Boa Esporte and Vasco da Gama as well. He last played for Vitória on loan in 2021, where he found the net once in eight appearances.

Ygor Catatau excited to join Mumbai City FC ahead of ISL 2021/22

2020 Brasileirao Series A: Botafogo v Vasco da Gama Play Behind Closed Doors Amidst the Coronavirus (COVID - 19) Pandemic

Ygor recently spoke about the new challenges ahead of him. He is excited to get the opportunity to help Mumbai City FC defend the ISL trophy & shield.

"Joining Mumbai City and coming to the ISL is a new challenge for me in my career and I'm extremely excited about it. For all of us at the club, we want to deliver in what I'm aware is going to be an important season for us. I'm ready to give my very best to our fans and I hope we can enjoy great moments together," Ygor Catatau said.

