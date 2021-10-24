ISL 2021/22: NorthEast United appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach

Indian Super League outfit Northeast United FC have appointed Khalid Jamil as their head coach for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The news was confirmed by the club on Saturday (October 23).

Khalid Jamil becomes the first Indian coach to take charge of an ISL team as a head coach. Previously, Indian coaches have either been assistant or interim coaches of Indian Super League clubs.

Khalid Jamil took charge as interim coach of Northeast United FC last season after the club parted ways with Gerard Nus. He led the Northeast-based franchise to their best-ever finish in the history of the Indian Super League.

Khalid Jamil took charge of the club for the last nine league phase matches. He guided the Highlanders to six wins and three draws, which ensured them a place in the playoffs.

The Indian coach got the best out of his players and played a key role in helping the club finish in the top 4. However, the Northeast-based club crashed out of the event in the semis, losing to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Northeast United FC finished third in ISL 2020/21

Northeast United FC players discuss ahead of their match - ISL 2020/21

Northeast United FC finished third in the ISL 2020/21 points table with 33 points, having won eight matches and lost nine games. Their remaining three matches ended in draws.

They drew their first leg of the semi-final against ATK Mohun Bagan with both sides having scored a goal each. ATK Mohun Bagan won the second leg 2-1 against Northeast United FC and progressed to the summit clash of the competition.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side will look to put in better performances in the upcoming edition of the ISL. The Highlanders kick-start their ISL 2021/22 campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 20 at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

