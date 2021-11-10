ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC add two new Indian signings

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC have signed Gani Nigam and Pragyan Medhi for the upcoming ISL season. While Nigam plays as a winger and has ample ISL experience. Medhi is a young Assamese midfielder who will aim to make his ISL debut in the upcoming edition of the franchise tournament.

Gani Nigam will be joining his third ISL side at NorthEast United FC

Gani Nigam rose through the ranks of the FC Pune City academy and earned his first professional contract with FC Pune City (now defunct) in the ISL. However, the young winger failed to make it to the first team in his first ISL season back in 2018.

He then went on to make a move to his hometown club, Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League to seek more playing time in the 2018-19 season. After getting five games under his belt in the I-League, Nigam made way to Hyderabad FC in the 2019-20 season. He eventually made his ISL debut in the 2019-20 edition.

However, the 23-year old winger failed to impress Hyderabad FC with his crossing and link-up abilities and was soon demoted to the reserves side. Nigam then moved to Mohammedan SC in the 2020-21 season and played 7 I-League matches to get back to regular game time.

He will now be returning to the ISL for the third time and will be hoping to leave a much larger mark on the tournament with his ability. Nigam has never managed to settle down at any of his clubs. With the introduction of a four-foreigner rule in the ISL, this could well be an opportunity to establish himself at NorthEast United FC.

Pragyan Medhi will be aiming to make his ISL debut with NorthEast United

The second new signing, Pragyan Medhi is a 17-year old teenager right from AIFF's Indian Arrows Programme. Medhi plays as a central midfielder and will be one of four development players in the NorthEast United FC squad.

Medhi has joined the Highlanders on a four-year long-term contract and will be expecting to make his ISL debut under the tutelage of Khalid Jamil. The youngster rose through the ranks of the DSK Shivajians academy (now defunct) and made his way to the Arrows Programme in 2019.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He just managed to get 13 minutes under his belt at Arrows against Chennai City FC in a 3-0 defeat in the previous I-League season. He is one of the newest young faces in the Indian top division.

Edited by Diptanil Roy