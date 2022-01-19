NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC locked horns for the second time in this edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The two sides met in Match No. 64 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda.

The previous encounter ended in the favor of the Juggernauts. A Jonathas Cristian strike was enough to seal the deal against Khalid Jamil's men.

For this match, both sides looked depleted because of the outbreak of COVID-19 amongst the players and the staff of almost all sides in the competition. NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil has not had the luxury of fielding all his foreign players in any match because of injuries.

Neither of the two teams displayed a strong urge to keep possession. The forwards often pressed the defense in order to force them to play directionless long balls.

All this came down to Odisha FC netting their first goal of the game. Aridai Cabrera received the ball on the left wing and dribbled past Provat Lakra. He then sent in a low cross for Daniel Lalhlimpuia to finish. The Juggernauts got their second soon after.

Javier Hernandez, who was on the right side of the box, passed the ball to Aridai Cabrera who took a touch to get inside and launched a low shot on goal. Mirshad Michu allowed the shot to go past him. This is the second time the NorthEast United FC custodian has committed a mistake at this level.

NorthEast United FC fail to find an opening against Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil made a few changes in the second half. Lalkhawpuimawia was replaced by Laldanmawia Ralte and Khalid's side looked more menacing as the half progressed.

Midfielder Mohamed Irshad attempted to get on the scoresheet and reduce the margin for the Highlanders. But his attempts came nowhere close to changing the game.

At one point, Javier Hernandez created space to take a shot but the Spaniard was miles away from impacting the scoreline. Highlanders full-back Provat Lakra then made a darting run on the right flank. However, his cross was more of a shot and none of his teammates were able to make anything of it.

NorthEast United FC were on the ball for longer periods of time in the second half. However, Odisha FC were compact defensively and did not allow their opposition any space near the box.

The match ended with the Juggernauts securing the all-important three points while the Highlanders remained in tenth place with nine points.

