ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC rope in Antonio D'Silva and Karan Amin during winter transfer window

Odisha FC unveiled their two latest signings, goalkeeper Antonio D’Silva and Mumbai-born defender Karan Amin on Tuesday. While both recruits are not expected to immediately feature in the starting lineup, their presence will definitely improve Odisha FC's squad depth.

The Juggernauts signed the 21-year-old goalkeeper from Dempo SC on a one-and-a-half-year contract. Antonio D’Silva began his youth career with Salgaocar FC. After rising through the ranks and signing for their U-18 team, he joined FC Goa in 2017.

Later, the goalie played in the I-League Second Division, the Durand Cup, and the Goa Pro League with FC Goa's developmental team.

The youngster relocated to Dempo SC earlier this year. D’Silva also appeared in the Goa Pro League in the 2021-22 season. He played 884 minutes in nine games and made 14 saves in the previous season of Goa's top-tier league.

Arshdeep Singh is the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and has been one of their star performers. Antonio D’Silva will have to impress between the sticks if he is to make it into the starting lineup.

Karan Amin's addition provides additional defensive cover for Odisha FC

Along with the signing of Antonio D’Silva, the Juggernauts also reached an agreement with Jamshedpur FC for full-back Karan Amin.

Born in Mumbai, the 32-year-old was part of the youth teams of I-League clubs Mahindra United, Air India, and Mumbai. He went on to play for Mumbai and DSK Shivajians at local events for their senior teams.

Amin was confirmed as a member of the PIFA team that competed in the I-League 2nd Division in 2014. Almost four years later, he signed with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League after a trial.

Amin made his professional debut for the club against Minerva Punjab in the Super Cup on April 2, 2018. Jamshedpur FC won the match on penalties after he came on as a 74th-minute substitute.

He can orchestrate on both flanks and will primarily come in as a cover for Sahil Panwar on the left or Lalhrezuala Sailung on the right.

Odisha FC are currently sixth in the points table after 12 games with 17 points. They will be hoping to break into the Top 4 of the ISL soon.

