Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Odisha FC were beaten 3-2 by Hyderabad FC in match no. 73 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended with the Nizams emerging victorious at the expense of the Juggernauts. However, Hyderabad FC player Bartholomew Ogbeche missed out on a hat-trick in that fixture. One of his goals was later recorded as an own goal by the Odisha FC captain Vinit Rai.

Both sides were at it from the first whistle of the game. Despite the chances created by both teams, nobody could get that extra edge and convert these chances to make it count.

Hyderabad FC were a little aggressive after losing the ball and that resulted in some unnecessary fouls. One of the interesting details of Odisha FC's approach was the decision to pass in and build from the defensive third. However, this attracted pressure from the Nizams and became ineffective after a while.

The Juggernauts scored the first goal of the game in the 45th minute. Hyderabad FC goalie Laxmikant Kattimani's clearance was poor and was received by Liridon Krasniqi. The player passed it onto the overlapping Nandhakumar Sekar who sent in a low cross into the box. Akash Mishra got on the wrong side of Jerry Mawihmingthanga and the winger finished the move with a goal.

Hyderabad FC make a comeback against Odisha FC

Joao Victor's powerful strike put Hyderabad FC in the driver's seat in the second half against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

After the break, Hyderabad FC looked more menacing. Their equalizer came quickly as well with a counter attack. Akash Mishra received the ball on the left flank and delivered a cross to the far post for Joel Chianese to turn it in.

Manolo Marquez's side had a call for a penalty after Bartholomew Ogbeche was taken down in the Odisha FC box. The referee did not seem interested and allowed play to carry on.

The Nizams were quick to grab their second goal of the game. Asish Rai found Joao Victor outside the Odisha FC box but the midfielder had his back against goal. Joao turned and launched a shot that was too powerful for Arshdeep Singh to get to. The goal gave Manolo Marquez's side the lead.

The Nizams seemed to be on song in the second half and they were able to grab another goal in quick succession. They got a free-kick, which was taken by Yasir Mohammad. The ball was met by Akash Mishra inside the box and the defender had no trouble scoring for his team.

Kino Garcia replaced Isaac Chhakchhuak with Redeem Tlang. Redeem was quick to make an impact. The recently recruited winger assisted Jonathas de Jesus for the Juggernauts' second goal of the game.

Jonathas received the ball from Redeem, turned around and curled one that was beyond the reach of Laxmikant Kattimani. The goal shook the Nizams as they held onto a one-goal lead for the last few minutes.

Manolo Marquez's side were successful in sailing to victory despite that second goal from the Juggernauts.

Edited by Aditya Singh